Schmid, McGreevy share lead at storm-hit PGA Barbasol event

Nicholasville (United States) (AFP) – Germany's Matti Schmid and American Max McGreevy each completed second rounds of nine-under par 63 on Saturday to share the 36-hole lead at the storm-hit US PGA Tour Barbasol Championship.

Schmid, a former college standout at the nearby University of Louisville who hasn't made a bogey this week, and McGreevy, a PGA rookie, were on 16-under 128 at the tournament midpoint at Keene Trace.

Storms on Friday delayed play for more than three hours and forced 76 players to complete the second round on Saturday morning, taking advantage of the rain-soaked course.

"Very pleased," Schmid said.

"We had perfect conditions last night and very good conditions this morning and I'm glad I could take advantage of those."

Schmid finished his last eight holes on Saturday with birdies at the par-4 13th, par-3 14th, par-5 15th and par-4 17th.

McGreevy, who birdied five of the first six holes and in all on Friday, completed his back nine Saturday with birdies at the par-5 11th and 15th, the par-3 16th and 17.

"I don't know if I put 10 birdies together in a tournament the last couple of weeks, so to put it together in one round -- regardless how easy the course was playing -- felt really good," McGreevy said.

"Swing feels good. Putter feels good. Just kind of giving myself looks and just seemed to keep going in the hole."

Canada's Adam Svensson, who opened with a 62 on Thursday, shot 67 on Friday to share second on 129 with Portugal's Ricardo Gouveia with Americans Trey Mullinax and Kevin Streelman on 130 and American Tyler Duncan on 131.

The event is co-sanctioned by the US PGA and DP World tours for the first time as is this week's Scottish Open, where most of the world's top players are competing ahead of next week's British Open at St. Andrews.

© 2022 AFP