Scottish Open leader Tringale makes strong start to third round

London (AFP) – Cameron Tringale remained out in front at the Scottish Open with a fine start to his third round on Saturday.

The American, yet to win a professional tournament in his own right, held a three-shot halfway lead after rounds of 61 and 72 at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

But he saw his advantage reduced to a single shot as compatriot Kurt Kitayama followed a birdie on the first with an eagle on the par-five third.

Tringale, however, then holed from 14 feet for his own eagle on the third to improve to nine under par, two shots ahead of Kitayama.

Olympic champion Xander Schauffele was two shots further back following birdies on the third and sixth holes.

The field for this event featured 14 of the world's top 15 golfers ahead of next week's 150th British Open at St Andrews.

But half of them, including world number one Scott Scheffler, were able to head to St Andrews early after missing the cut.

Reigning British Open champion Collin Morikawa as well as Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama and Billy Horschel failed to make it into the weekend's play at North Berwick on three over par.

