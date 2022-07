England avoid India T20 whitewash despite stunning Yadav century

Cut above - India's Suryakumar Yadav struck a superb 117 but was unable to prevent England winning the 3rd T20 at Trent Bridge

Nottingham (United Kingdom) (AFP) – England managed a consolation victory in their Twenty20 international series against India after a stunning century from Suryakumar Yadav threatened to lead the tourists to a remarkable win at Trent Bridge on Sunday.

India had already made sure of a series success after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match campaign with victories at Southampton and Edgbaston.

They were in trouble, however at 13-2 inside three overs on Sunday as they chased a target of 216.

But Yadav, who made a blistering 117 off just 55 balls, including 14 fours and six sixes, kept them in the hunt.

India's hopes of a whitewash, however, effectively ended when he fell in the penultimate over to leave Rohit Sharma's men 191-7.

England all-rounder Chris Jordan then closed down the game after recalled left-arm quick Reece Topley, the player of the match, had taken 3-22 in four overs.

Earlier, Dawid Malan top-scored with 77 in England's 215-7, a total boosted by Liam Livingstone's 42 not out off 29 balls.

Victory gave Jos Buttler his first win as England's full-time white-ball captain since succeeding Eoin Morgan following the 2019 50-over World Cup-winning skipper's retirement.

'Fantastic chase'

"It was some innings from Suryakumar Yadav," said Buttler, one of the world's leading white-ball batsmen. "It was one of the best hundreds that I've seen and he put us under a lot of pressure."

India captain Rohit Sharma added: "It was a fantastic chase and we are proud of our fight.

"Suryakumar Yadav was magnificent to watch. I have been watching him for a while and he loves this format, he is unorthodox and has a wide range of shots. He never lets the tempo go."

When India slumped to 31-3 after five overs, including the latest failure for struggling star batsman Virat Kohli, out for 11, they were on course for a heavy defeat.

In the wickets - England's Reece Topley on his way to 3-22 in the third T20 against India Lindsey Parnaby AFP

But Yadav, having steadied the ship with a relatively calm 32-ball fifty, then accelerated in remarkable fashion, with the 31-year-old right-hander facing just 16 more deliveries to go to his hundred.

Livingstone's spin was smashed for two soaring sixes, with Richard Gleeson, arguably England's 'find' of the series, also sent clear over the rope.

Moeen Ali was next to suffer, Yadav hitting him for two sixes and a four.

The off-spinner then had his revenge in the 19th over when a wider delivery led to Yadav to-ending a drive to Phil Salt at long-off.

Malan's 10 previous T20 innings had failed to yield a half-century, prompting renewed criticism of a batsman who has often been accused of scoring too slowly in an otherwise dynamic England top-order.

The 34-year-old left-hander was in aggressive form Sunday during a 39-ball innings featuring six fours and five sixes, albeit India had rested frontline quicks Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah ahead of next week's three-match one-day international series against England.

Brief scores

3rd T20 at Trent Bridge

England 215-7, 20 overs (D Malan 77) v India 198-9, 20 overs (S Yadav 117; R Topley 3-22)

Result: England won by 17 runs

Series: India win three-match series 2-1

© 2022 AFP