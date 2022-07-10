Groenen and Cernoia fail Covid tests at Euro

Dutch midfielder Jackie Groenen on the ball against Sweden

Sheffield (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Veteran midfielders Jackie Groenen of the Netherlands and Italy's Valentina Cernoia were among players at Euro 2022 testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy, a substitute in the opening win against Austria, also tested positive and has left the squad.

Groenen who was part of the Dutch team that won the last Euro's in 2017, collected her 88th cap playing the full match Saturday as the Dutch drew 1-1 with Sweden.

The Manchester United player "has tested positive for Covid and has isolated. She will be back once she tests negative," the Dutch team tweeted.

The 31-year-old Cernoia, who played nine of Italy's 10 qualifiers will miss her country's opener against France in Rotherham.

Pre-match tests are not mandatory at the Euro.

No postponements are allowed so long as teams have at least 13 players, including one goalkeeper, available.

