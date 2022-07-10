Indonesia's Chico Aura captures Malaysia Masters title

Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo beat Hong Kong star Angus Ng in a sensational upset victory to win the Malaysia Masters

Kuala Lumpur (AFP) – Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo captured the Malaysia Masters badminton title Sunday with a sensational upset after defeating Hong Kong star Angus Ng Ka-long in straight sets.

Chico Aura, ranked 45th in the world, outclassed favourite Ng, who was eyeing his second Malaysia title after his 2017 win.

The 24-year-old Indonesian triumphed over 28-year-old Ng 22-20, 21-15 in 45 minutes.

The victory in Malaysia is Chico Aura's biggest career title.

During the first game, Chico Aura faced a tense session with Ng who is world number 13.

Both players traded point for point until Chico Aura found the cutting edge when it mattered for the lead.

But Ng did well to match Chico Aura in the second game, until his Indonesian opponent moved up a gear with excellent shot placements in succession for a strong 15-10 lead.

After that it was home bound for Chico Aura who sealed the second set with an amazing cross court flick that left Ng stumped.

South Korean rising star An Se-young breezed past China's Chen Yufei in their women's singles final Mohd RASFAN AFP

The Indonesian, who only made it to the main draw following the withdrawal of several top names including Viktor Axelsen and Anders Antonsen, said it was a "dream come true" to win the tournament.

"I remained focused from start to finish and I think that played a big part. I'm proud of myself, and this victory will be an inspiration for me to aim for more success in the future," he told reporters.

He takes home $27,000 as champion.

The women's singles saw South Korea's rising star An Se-young crowned champion after she breezed past China's Chen Yufei 21-17, 21-5 in one-sided final.

