Players pay tribute to Griner at Women's NBA All-Star Game

Women's NBA All-Stars, from left, Kelsey Plum, Sylvia Fowles, Candace Parker, A'ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu display tribute jerseys in Sunday's All-Star Game with the number 42 of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been under arrest in Russia since February

Chicago (AFP) – Brittney Griner remains under arrest in Russia on drug charges but her spirit was felt in multiple tributes to the 31-year-old American center at Sunday's Women's NBA All-Star Game.

Griner, a two-time WNBA scoring champion and eight-time All-Star, was named an honorary starter for the contest and her initials and jersey number, 42, were on the court.

Griner has been detained in Russia since February on drug possession charges. She pleaded guilty on Thursday and faces up to 10 years in prison.

"We're thinking of Brittney Griner at this time," WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said.

"She remains a huge priority for us, continues to have our full support. Fully focused on getting her home safely and as soon as possible."

At halftime, players changed into black and orange jerseys that all had Griner's name on the back and her number on the front and back.

"She's always with us and our thoughts are with her this weekend," Engelbert said.

In the contest, Team A'ja Wilson defeated Team Breanna Stewart 134-112.

© 2022 AFP