Earls to captain Ireland against Maori All Blacks

Keith Earls (left) will captain Ireland against the Maori All Blacks on Tuesday

Wellington (AFP) – Veteran back Keith Earls will captain Ireland for the first time after coach Andy Farrell unveiled a second-string side on Monday for their second midweek match against the Maori All Blacks.

Farrell has made three personnel changes to his starting team for Tuesday's fixture in Wellington to that which opened the tour with a 32-17 defeat to the Maori in Hamilton on June 29.

The changes have all been forced by injury as they enter the final week of a gruelling tour, with Farrell eager to preserve his top players for Saturday's series-deciding third and final Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

Ulster's Michael Lowry will make his first start of the tour at fullback, prompting a backline reshuffle.

Jimmy O'Brien is switched from fullback to the left wing, pushing Earls to outside centre in place of James Hume, who suffered a tour-ending groin injury in the first Maori match.

Munster wing Earls has never led Ireland in a 14-year, 97-cap career.

Stuart McCloskey, who was called onto the tour as injury cover, replaces Bundee Aki at inside centre.

New Zealand-born Aki was captain in Hamilton but he has been omitted pending probable selection for the third Test, following the head injury suffered by Garry Ringrose during Saturday's second Test win in Dunedin.

The only change to the midweek pack is a first tour start for Munster hooker Niall Scannell, who joined the tourists as injury cover.

He replaces Dave Heffernan, who suffered concussion when coming off the bench in the first Test.

Prop Jeremy Loughman has completed the 12-day return-to-play protocols and will start, having been concussed against the Maori in Hamilton.

Lock Kieran Treadwell is the only starting player who was involved in the Dunedin Test, having come off the bench late in the 23-12 triumph.

Ireland (15-1): Michael Lowry; Jordan Larmour, Keith Earls (capt), Stuart McCloskey, Jimmy O'Brien; Ciaran Frawley, Craig Casey; Gavin Coombes, Nick Timoney, Cian Prendergast; Kieran Treadwell, Joe McCarthy; Tom O'Toole, Niall Scannell, Jeremy Loughman

Replacements: Rob Herring, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Mack Hansen

© 2022 AFP