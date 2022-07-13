Blue Jays axe skipper Montoyo

Toronto (Canada) (AFP) – The Toronto Blue Jays fired manager Charlie Montoyo on Wednesday following the club's sluggish start to the season.

The club confirmed Montoyo's departure in a brief statement on Twitter, revealing that bench coach John Schneider would take over for the remainder of the season.

"The Toronto Blue Jays have today relieved Charlie Montoyo of his duties as manager," the club statement said.

The move comes after Toronto's recent form nosedived. The Blue Jays have registered just three wins in July.

Montoyo, 56, leaves the club after four seasons with a record of 236-236.

Although more than 15 games behind American League East division leaders the New York Yankees, the Blue Jays are not out of playoff contention.

The club are currently fourth in the division with a 46-42 record, although there is little separating second placed Tampa Bay (47-40) and third placed Boston (47-41).

Toronto missed out on a postseason berth by just one game last season after a truncated campaign that saw the club play home games in Florida and New York as well as Toronto due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

