Liverpool fans seek apology after Senate blames state for Champions League chaos

Champions league final

Liverpool watch the the Champions League final match between Liverpool and Real Madrid on 28 May 2022. Earlier, police forcibly pushed back fans from the Stade de France, delaying the start of the game.

A leading Liverpool fans group has called for a full apology from the French government after a Senate inquiry found the chaos at the start of the Champions League final in Paris in May was due to organisational failings and not the behaviour of spectators.

Advertising Read more

"There remains the issue of lies being persistently repeated," Liverpool supporters group the Spirit of Shankly said in a statement Wednesday.

"We want a full apology from the French government with a complete retraction of the lies purported on their behalf on and since 28 May 2022, and will continue to lobby to achieve it.”

The 28 May final between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Paris’s Stade de France was delayed after police fired teargas and forcefully pushed back supporters accessing the stadium.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin had blamed Liverpool fans, saying that 40,000 had travelled to the stadium either with no tickets or fake ones.

Vindication

But a French Senate fact-finding mission found the problems were actually caused by a "string of dysfunctions" including a lack of preparation by French authorities and European football body UEFA, as well as poorly executed security arrangements.

"These dysfunctions were at every level, not only during the implementation but also during preparations in advance," the co-chair of the enquiry Laurent Lafon told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday.

The report Darmanin’s statements, which “do not match up with reality", said Francois-Noel Buffet, a co-chair of the investigation.

Spirit of Shankly thanked Senate for its findings on Wednesday, but said it will continue to push for a full government apology and parliamentary enquiry to "bring truth and justice".

Darmanin has offered a partial apology, though he defended the police's actions.

Safety issue

Britain's opposition Labour party leader Keir Starmer also called for an official government apology.

"I'm glad the French Senate report clearly removes any question of blame on Liverpool supporters. But the French government must also accept these findings and offer a full apology,” he said.

"Every football supporter should be safe when they go to games."

The experience at the Stade de France recalled the 1989 FA Cup semi-final in Hillsborough, when 97 fans were killed by a crush.

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said much of the "heavy-handed treatment and behaviour of the authorities" came out of "inaccurate prejudices about football fans".

The problem “needs addressing and needs to change or fans will continue to be put in harm's way - especially from those who are meant to protect them".

(with wires)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe