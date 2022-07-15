Dustin Johnson takes clubhouse lead in British Open
St Andrews (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Dustin Johnson took the lead in the clubhouse on the second day of the 150th British Open at St Andrews on Friday after a five-under-par round of 67 left him at nine-under at the halfway stage.
Johnson, one of the 24 members of the breakaway LIV Golf series present at the Open this week, followed his opening 68 with a bogey at the first after going out in one of the first groups of the day at 8:14 am (0714 GMT).
However, the American former world number one and two-time major winner quickly recovered from that with no more bogeys and six birdies, including one at the last which saw him move a shot ahead of overnight leader Cameron Young.
Young, who led by two strokes overnight after an eight-under-par 64 on Thursday, was due to tee off at at 1:26 pm (1226 GMT) in his second round.
Johnson's fellow LIV rebel Talor Gooch earlier shot 69 to move to seven-under at the halfway stage, and he was joined there by Australian former Masters champion Adam Scott.
Playing with Johnson, Scott shot a brilliant second-round 65, the lowest round so far of a day that began wet and overcast before the skies began to clear in late morning.
