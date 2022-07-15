NFL Texans reach settlements with 30 women on Watson claims

New York (AFP) – The Houston Texans have reached settlements with 30 women prepared to make claims against the NFL club for its alleged role regarding allegations of sexual misconduct against ex-Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

No details of the settlements were made public in a statement by Tony Buzbee, attorney for the women who were allegedly mistreated in massage sessions by Watson, who was traded to Cleveland last March.

"Today all of the women who have made, or intended to make, claims against the Houston Texans have resolved their claims," Buzbee said in a statement.

Only one of the 30 women who made allegations against the team had filed a suit, claiming last month the Texans had enabled Watson's behavior, and it will be dismissed once settlement paperwork is completed.

"We were shocked and deeply saddened when we first learned of the allegations against our then franchise quarterback in March 2021," Texans owners Janice, Hannah and Cal McNair said in a statement.

"Although our organization did not have any knowledge of Deshaun Watson's alleged misconduct, we have intentionally chosen to resolve this matter amicably. This is not an admission of any wrongdoing, but instead a clear stand against any form of sexual assault and misconduct.

"We hope that today's resolution will provide some form of closure to the parties involved, our fans and the Houston community at large. As an organization, we will now turn our focus to the future and doing what we can to ensure respect for all."

Watson settled 20 of 24 lawsuits against him last month that accused him of sexual misconduct while he played for the Texans. Buzbee said four remaining suits against Watson will continue.

"What the Texans decided to do in their own self interest is between them and Mr. Buzbee. It has no significance to Deshaun’s cases at all," Watson attorney Rusty Hardin told Houston television station KHOU.

Watson has maintained his innocence and two Texas grand juries decided not to pursue criminal charges against him.

The NFL is considering possible punishment against Watson for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

Watson, 26, led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards in 2020 and completed a career-best 70% of his passes but did not play at all in the 2021 campaign, what would have been his fifth NFL season, for what fell under the category of "non-injury/personal matter" absences.

