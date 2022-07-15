Who's saying what at the British Open

Cameron Smith leads the British Open by two shots at the halfway stage

St Andrews (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Cameron Smith stormed into a two-shot lead of the 150th British Open with an eight-under-par second round to move to a record 13-under at the halfway stage at St Andrews.

But there was heartbreak for Tiger Woods on Friday as the 15-time major winner failed to make the cut in what could be his farewell to the Old Course.

AFP Sport looks at the best soundbites from the players after the second round:

"It felt like this might have been my last British Open here at St Andrews. And the fans, the ovation and the warmth, it was an unbelievable feeling."

-- Woods making his tearful farewell to the Old Course after missing the cut on nine-over.

"It's hard just to walk and play 18 holes. People have no idea what I have to go through and the hours of the work on the body, pre and post, each and every single day to do what I just did."

-- Woods made it to St Andrews despite suffering a major car crash last year that required emergency surgery to his right leg.

"When he got in that car wreck, didn't know if we'd have him back. Just to have him out here playing golf is pretty special for all of us."

-- World number one Scottie Scheffler on Woods' presence in St Andrews this week.

"I'd like to think that the majors would like to have the best players in the world playing in their events in spite of everything that's going on."

-- Talor Gooch on the prospect he and other players signed up to the breakaway LIV tour may not be able to qualify for majors in the future.

"It just shouldn't take six hours and nine minutes to get round. Like I don't care where you play. I just think that's stupid."

-- US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick was still unhappy at the slow pace of play in round one, despite a marginal improvement on Friday.

"It would be tough if they reduce the field because it might be past champions who get the axe."

-- Two-time Open winner Padraig Harrington is hoping a reduced field is not the solution to the six-hour rounds seen on day one.

"Definitely it's a really cool camaraderie between us, I guess, and it's been fun."

-- Abraham Acer on rooting for his fellow LIV golf players this week.

"To be honest, I don't even remember the third round from seven years ago. I've played a lot of golf since then, and that was a long time ago."

-- Dustin Johnson on his meltdown in the third round at St Andrews in 2015, when he shot a 75 and slipped out of contention after having led at halfway on 10-under.

"I'm a really impatient person. Everyone that knows me hates me for it. So I have to try my best out there to be really patient, with the pace of play, and with the golf course as well."

-- Overnight leader Smith on the trials of playing a patient game at the Old Course.

"If Cam Smith goes out and shoots another two rounds like he did the first two days, I'm going to have a really hard time to win the tournament."

-- Rory McIlroy is hoping Smith's record-breaking pace slows up over the weekend.

© 2022 AFP