Nowhere like home of golf for Hovland to break major duck

Viktor Hovland has eyes on winning his first major at the British Open on Sunday

St Andrews (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Norway's Viktor Hovland said lifting the Claret Jug at the British Open on Sunday could be as good as his career gets at the tender age of 24.

The world number eight is in contention heading into the final day of a major for the first time as he shares the lead with crowd favourite Rory McIlroy on 16-under-par.

Hovland matched McIlroy with a 66 on Saturday as the playing partners pulled four shots clear of the field.

A three-time winner on the PGA Tour, Hovland is yet to even finish in the top 10 of a major, but believes there would be no better place to win his first than at St Andrews.

"I don't think there's any other place that would top it," said Hovland.

"It's pretty crazy from where I grew up and so far away from playing the PGA Tour, European Tour, for that matter major championships. Just to be here is very special.

"To have a chance to win one - I have to pinch myself. But that doesn't mean I'm going to hold back tomorrow."

Hovland and McIlroy were teammates at the Ryder Cup in September when the USA stormed to a crushing 19-9 victory.

Despite the high stakes, the camaraderie between the two was evident as they shared smiles and jokes on their way round the home of golf.

And Hovland believes there is the makings of a future Ryder Cup partnership between the pair.

"That would be a lot of fun. I think we'd have a good time," he added.

"Statistically and stuff, I don't know how you would put everyone together and make the best team, but I feel like we have a good rapport and would certainly feed off of each other."

© 2022 AFP