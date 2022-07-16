Ousted Cup of Nations quarter-finalists vie for one more roll of World Cup dice

Women's Africa Cup of Nations

The four teams that lost in the last eight at the women's Africa Cup of Nations will play in repechage for two slots at the inter-confederation play-off for the 2023 women's World Cup.

The four losing quarter-finalists at the women's Africa Cup of Nations will play on Sunday in Morocco for their World Cup futures.

Senegal take on Tunisia in Casablanca while Botswana face Cameroon in Rabat in a repechage.

Of the four, only Cameroon has ventured to the World Cup. And they will start as favourites in the game at the Prince Heritier El Hassan Stadium.

"Cameroon played at the 2015 and 2019 World Cups and we want to go there again," said Cameroon coach Gabriel Zabo ahead of the clash. "And to get a chance to do that we'll have to win the match."

Botswana were technically and tactically outclassed during their 2-1 defeat to Morocco on Wednesday night at the Stade Prince Moulay Adallah.

Botsana Coach Gaoletlhoo Nkutlwisang said her players had recovered well from the disappointment of defeat and were relishing the chance to tackle Cameroon.

"Seeing the way Cameroon played against Nigeria, we are motivated that we can do better," she added.

"We have analyzed their strength and weaknesses and we hope that we can win this game and qualify to the next play-off tournament.

Whoever emerges victorious from the games will qualify for the 10-team play-off tournament in New Zealand next February that will comprise two nations from Asia, South America and the Concacaf region which covers North America, Central America and the Caribbean. There will also be a team from Europe and another from Oceania.

The three top sides will advance to the 2023 tournament to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

“Only the final score will count, more than our performance in the game," said Senegal boss Mame Moussa Cissé.

"Against Zambia, we led, played well but we ended up being eliminated. I don't want the same scenario against Tunisia,” he added."

