Who's saying what at the British Open

St Andrews (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland share the lead of the British Open heading into Sunday's final round after both shot brilliant rounds of 66 to take a four-shot advantage over the chasing pack.

AFP Sport looks at the best soundbites from the players after the third round:

"Obviously nine and 10 happened and I felt like I was in the tournament. And did well to play my way out of the tournament from there."

-- 2019 British Open champion Shane Lowry was disappointed to finish on seven-under after becoming the first player to hit back-to-back eagles at the Open in 21 years.

"I'm trying to win a major, so I'm trying to play where I can have the best opportunity to make a birdie. It's fun. I know I'm going to get booed. I have no problem with that whatsoever. If anything, it's good banter."

- Bryson DeChambeau on his interaction with the crowd disappointed to not see the big-hitting American take a driver off the tee.

"I work very, very hard for Sundays, to compete on Sundays, and this will be another one of those hopefully, if the guys don't get too far ahead."

-- Tommy Fleetwood put himself in with a chance of contending with a six-under-par round to get to nine-under for the tournament.

"Would you actually write the truth, that we're getting quite a lot of support out there on the golf course because it would just be nice. It would be a fair reflection of actually what's happening, rather than this continual press of let's lead down the path of players being booed who have joined the LIV tour."

-- Ian Poulter on his reception at St Andrews despite being booed on the first tee of his first round.

"Running back to the little players area there now. My caddie is sitting on the bench. Hurry up, hurry up, let's go."

-- South Africa's Dylan Frittelli was keen to watch the Springboks' 30-14 rugby victory over Wales.

"There's not going to be much cheering going around there."

-- Robert MacIntyre on the dangers of the famous 17th "Road Hole" which the field played in a cumulative 52-over-par.

"I didn't have my passport with me. So I had to go home, get my passport, go to JFK (New York) on Monday morning, fly from JFK to Dublin, Dublin to Edinburgh, Edinburgh here. I got here at like -- I left my house at 5:00 am Monday morning, got here at 8.00pm Tuesday, and then teed off at like 1:30pm for 18 holes."

-- Trey Mullinax was a late entry after qualifying by winning the Barbasol Championship last weekend in Kentucky.

"I'll probably do an ice bath tonight, ice baths are a lot harder in Scotland than they are in Memphis."

-- Jordan Spieth on his painful post-round recovery routine.

"They're chanting his name out there. I think he's definitely a crowd favourite. How can you not root for Rory?"

-- World number one Scottie Scheffler on the strength of support for McIlroy.

