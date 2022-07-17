India without Bumrah as they bowl in England ODI decider

Blow for India - Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the 3rd ODI against England with back spasms

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field in the third and deciding one-day international against England at Old Trafford on Sunday despite being without Jasprit Bumrah.

Back spasms sidelined star fast bowler Bumrah from the series decider, with his place taken by fellow quick Mohammed Siraj.

"It looks like a good track, nice and hard," said Rohit at the toss. "I don't think it is going to change. We thought we would have a score in front of us.

"Our bowlers have come out with great guns. Hopefully we can do the same today."

The opening batsman added: "Bumrah has a back spasm. He misses out."

England, the 50-over world champions, were unchanged from the team that levelled this three-match series at 1-1 with a 100-run win at Lord's on Thursday, where left-arm quick Reece Topley took an England ODI best 6-24.

That match followed India's equally crushing 10-wicket success across London at the Oval on Tuesday, a match where the 28-year-old Bumrah ripped through England's top order during a superb return of 6-19.

Jos Buttler, the England captain, had no qualms about the result of Sunday's toss on his Lancashire home ground.

"We would have batted first anyway," he said.

"It looks a good wicket and it looks hard. It's a bit cloudy and muggy so might swing for a bit, but we're happy."

The wicketkeeper-batsman added: "It's great for the series that this is a decider. It's going to be loud."

Teams

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Umpires: Martin Saggers (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

