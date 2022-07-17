Who's saying what at the British Open

St Andrews (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Cameron Smith produced a stunning 64 to lift the Claret Jug on Sunday by matching the British Open record of 20-under-par.

The Australian held off playing partner Cameron Young by one shot, while there was heartbreak for third-place Rory McIlroy, whose eight-year wait to win another major goes on.

AFP Sport looks at the best soundbites from the players after the final round:

"I am definitely going to find out how many beers can fit in this Jug for sure."

-- Smith is planning on a night of celebration in St Andrews.

"He's learned how to play golf very well, very quickly. I think his mind is a big asset, as his putter."

-- Adam Scott on the qualities that made his compatriot Smith a major champion.

"I had a front-row seat to I'm sure one of the better rounds that's been played this year."

-- Young on watching Smith take his chance at a first major away.

"I can't be too despondent. I'm playing some of the best golf I've played in a long time. So it's just a matter of keep knocking on the door, and eventually one will open."

-- McIlroy finished in the top 10 of all four majors this year without winning one.

"I was expecting I was going to hang in there for a little bit longer. Yeah, just didn't have it today."

-- Viktor Hovland slipped to fourth with a 74 after sharing the overnight lead with McIlroy.

"I don't know. It's a big enough tournament that I would try and qualify for sure."

-- Lee Westwood is ready to turn to qualifying to reach future British Opens if the rebel LIV Golf tour is not awarded world ranking points.

"Go pack the bags and I probably won't go home. I'll probably start the journey down to Hillside and just go, it's another week."

-- Bob MacIntyre on the life of a professional golfer, looking ahead to the English Open, the next tournament on the DP World Tour which starts on Thursday.

"I think we definitely are hitting it too far for the course probably."

-- Xander Schauffele on the issue of the Old Course being picked apart by the advances in distance off the tee as the field played Sunday in a collective 193-under-par.

"Not very much. I enjoyed the crowd, but that was about it."

-- Sergio Garcia on not enjoying his week as the Spaniard looks set to resign from the DP World Tour after joining Liv Golf.

"At 96th in the world, you're not going to get in The Open Championship on merit. You're going to have to qualify. So I'm going to have to qualify. I've been there and done that."

-- Ian Poulter is also ready to turn to qualifying to try and reach the British Open in future.

"I haven't had time in Ireland for a long time without my golf clubs, so I'm just going to put my clubs away for a couple of weeks and spend some time with my family and my kids and maybe do a little trip in Ireland and enjoy myself."

-- Former champion Shane Lowry on his plans to head home for a holiday.

