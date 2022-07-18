Crouser delights home state fans in US shot put cleansweep

Eugene (United States) (AFP) – Two-time Olympic champion Ryan Crouser delighted his home state fans by winning gold at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday.

Crouser, born in Portland and raised in the Oregonian town of Boring, managed a best of 22.94 metres in a US cleansweep.

Joe Kovacs, silver medallist at the last two Olympics behind Crouser, but the two-time defending world champion, had to be content with silver with 22.89m.

Josh Awotunde rounded out the all-American podium with a best of 22.24m for bronze.

It was the second US cleansweep of these championships after Fred Kerley led a trio of sprinters to glory in Saturday's 100m.

© 2022 AFP