Pitchers Kershaw, McClanahan will start MLB All-Star Game

Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers will be the starting pitcher for the National League in Tuesday's Major League Baseball All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles (AFP) – Los Angeles Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw and Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan will be the starting pitchers in Tuesday's 92nd Major League Baseball All-Star Game, managers announced on Monday.

Advertising Read more

It will mark only the 10th time in the history of the annual showdowns between the American League and National League that two left-handed pitchers have started the contest, and the first time since 2000.

Kershaw, a three-time National League Cy Young Award winner as best pitcher, was the NL Most Valuable Player in 2014 and helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series crown, but he has never started an All-Star Game.

The 34-year-old hurler has played his entire 15-year MLB career for the Dodgers, who host the All-Star Game, making Kershaw only the 13th pitcher to open the contest in his home ballpark, the first since Max Scherzer in 2018 at Washington.

"In the All-Star Games that I've been to in the past, just being a part of them has been so great," nine-time All-Star Kershaw said. "But because it's at Dodger Stadium, there's a little more meaning. It's really cool to be a part of it... but this time, for me to be at home, it meant a lot more this time."

Despite missing a month with a back injury, Kershaw has been dominant this season, going 7-2 with a 2.13 earned-run average, 75 strikeouts and 12 walks in 71 2/3 innings.

"With his reputation and what he has meant to the Dodgers and the game of baseball, I think it's just perfect that he starts this game for us," National League manager Brian Snitker said.

American League starter McClanahan, 25, leads MLB with a 1.71 earned-run average joins David Price from 2010 as the only Rays pitchers to serve as All-Star starters.

Shane McClanahan of the Tampa Bay Rays was named the starting pitcher for the American League in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Mike Ehrmann GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

"I'm honored," McClanahan said. "There are so many deserving guys in the AL. To even be in consideration for this was an honor for me. I'm very excited to take the ball.

"I'd be lying if I told you I didn't envision myself being on that mound competing against the best players in the world so to have it come true is really exciting for me."

McClanahan has 147 strikeouts and only 19 walks over 110 2/3 innings in his second MLB season.

© 2022 AFP