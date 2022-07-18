Zambia face South Africa at Cup of Nations in hunt for more than bragging rights

Women's Africa Cup of Nations

Zambia's women's football team will take on South Africa for a place in the Cup of Nations final less than a week after qualifying for the World Cup for the first time.

Desiree Ellis already boasts an impressive list of firsts such as the only coach to steer South Africa to back-to-back appearances at the World Cup. And on Monday night in Casablanca she can notch up another one if she becomes the first South Africa coach to lead the women's team to successive Cup of Nations finals.

Advertising Read more

Bruce Mwape's Zambia stand in the way of Ellis's bid for history.

The 62-year-old is basking in the glory of leading South Africa's regional rivals to the World Cup for the first time.

Mwape can also carve out more legend by steering the team past the 2018 runners-up to its first Cup of Nations final.

“It is a derby, and a derby is not only to be played, but to be won,” said Mwape ahead of the clash at the Stade Mohamed V.

Zambia topped Group B following an opening day draw with Cameroon followed by victories over Tunisia and Togo.

They needed a penalty shoot-out to see off Senegal in the quarter-final to secure a berth at the World Cup and a place in the semi-finals for the first time.

“The most exciting part of the championship starts now," said goalkeeper Hazel Nali who scored the winning penalty against Senegal.

South Africa's nerves were equally shredded during their 1-0 win over Tunisia.

Had their forwards converted a host of chances, they would not have suffered in the final 25 minutes when Tunisia started pouring forward in search of an equaliser.

The South Africa defence held out in what Ellis hailed as a show of grit and character.

But the 59-year-old conceded the side could not repeat such profligacy in front of goal.

"The strikers could have done better, they know it," added Ellis.

"Now we are qualified for the World Cup, we are focused on the semi-finals. The mistakes of the last game have been discussed and my players know what to do."

The winner will play Morocco or Nigeria in the final in Rabat on 23 July.

“Thanks to social networks, our team remains connected to our people and the girls feel invested with a mission to bring the cup home,” said Mwape.

By doing so, they would emulate the men's team which won so dramatically against Cote d'Ivoire in the Cup of Natons final in 2012 in Libreville.

"You can feel the excitement that is spreading throughout the country. We're receiving thousands of messages," Mwape added.

"Balm to the heart," was Ellis's description of the support emanating from South Africa. "We will give everything for them,” she added.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe