Morocco see off Nigeria on penalties to reach first final at Cup of Nations

Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2022

Morocco advanced to their first final at the women's Africa Cup of Nations following a penalty shoot-out victory over the defending champions Nigeria.

Nigeria were reduced to nine players as they imploded on Monday night during a pulsating Cup of Nations semi-final defeat against Morocco in Rabat. Despite their self-inflicted wounds, the nine held on for the best part of an hour to force a penalty shoot-out after the match finished 1-1.

The hosts claimed the endgame 5-4 to the delight of more than 40,000 partisans inside the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah.

"You need desire and determination," said Morocco boss Reynald Pedros. "That's what the team had. I'm proud. We played a brave match. We have to work hard and maintain our humility."

Halimatu Ayinde was the first Nigerian to go just after the pause for a hack on the back of Rosella Ayane's calf.

Referee Maria Rivet was alerted to the infringement by the video assistant referees.

Breakthrough

But despite the disadvantage, Nigeria took the lead after 61 minutes.

Ifeoma Onumonu's header from Rasheedat Ajibade's cross hit the post and in the ensuing scramble, Morocco defender Hanane Ait El Haj tried to clear the ball but it hit fellow defender Yasmine Mrabet and went into the net.

But within four minutes Morocco were level. Skipper Ghizlane Chebbak recovered the ball in midfield and released Samya Hassini who fed Ayane. Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie failed to hold onto Ayane's low drive into the goalmouth and Sanaa Mssoudy stabbed home.

Ajibade was given her marching orders six minutes later after raking her studs on the back of Zineb Redouani's heel.

Change

With the 11-times champions at their mercy, it was Morocco's game to lose and a different kind of pressure.

They set about killing off the Nigerians in regulation time. Chebbak should have won it in the dying seconds but she shot wide when clean through on goal.

In extra-time, flustered thinking or weak shooting prevented the Moroccans from getting the second.

Ayane was guilty of the latter when sent free 11 minutes into the first period. Soon after Mssoudy's header was straight at Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie.

Into the second period and Nigeria scrapped sophistication and simply dug in and played for a breakaway goal or the lottery of penalties.

Nigeria substitute Gift Nyanko thrashed a long range shot onto the cross bar on such a breakaway to remind the Moroccans of their profligacy. But the local heroines were more dead-eyed in the shoot-out.

"We were in control during the first half," said Nigeria boss Randy Waldrum.

"Things obviously changed when we went two players down," he added. "But I am proud of my players. They showed heart and spirit."

In their first Cup of Nations final Morocco will take on the 2018 runners-up South Africa who beat Zambia 1-0 in Casablanca.

