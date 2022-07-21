Santa Anita named host of 2023 Breeders' Cup

Jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr. rises after riding Vino Rosso to victory in the 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic at Santa Anita Park

Los Angeles (AFP) – Next year's 40th edition of the Breeders' Cup horse races will be staged at Southern California's Santa Anita Park, event organizers announced Thursday.

The card, which features 14 races with more than $31 million in purses and awards, will be held November 3-4, 2023.

It marks a record 11th time the Arcadia, California, facility has hosted the two-day global thoroughbred showdown.

"Santa Anita Park is an integral part of Breeders' Cup history and is the perfect venue for our landmark 40th running," Breeders Cup president Drew Fleming said.

"Since our founders conceived this season-ending championship four decades ago, the Breeders' Cup has consistently been one of the leading global events in thoroughbred racing."

The 2016 Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita attracted an event record 118,484 spectators.

At the most recent Breeders' Cup at Santa Anita in 2019, a wagering record of more than $175 million was established.

Based on a 2017 study, the event is expected to have an impact of almost $100 million on the regional economy.

This year's Breeders' Cup will be conducted on November 4-5 at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky.

© 2022 AFP