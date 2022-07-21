Sporting Vingegaard waits for rival Pogacar after Tour de France fall

Hautacam (France) (AFP) – The ongoing struggle between Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar for the Tour de France title was put briefly aside on the final mountain stage Thursday as the race leader waited for the defending champion to catch up after a fall.

Advertising Read more

Some 28km from home, two-time defending champion Pogacar misjudged a corner and Vingegaard cut inside him, spooking the Slovenian who then wobbled and slipped off into a gutter.

The champion swiftly picked himself up, ignoring the gash on his left hand as he hammered the pedal down in pursuit.

Vingegaard, after at first attacking the opportunity, had a change of heart, waiting for his rival, before the two grasped each other's hand as Pogacar drew up alongside.

The pair then started racing each other again, with the 13km Hautacam Pyrenees climb ahead of them.

© 2022 AFP