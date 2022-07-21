'Wife thinks I'm an idiot': ex-All Black Spencer returns to ring

Former All Black Carlos Spencer, left, will take part in a charity boxing bout on Thursday

Wellington (AFP) – Former All Blacks star Carlos Spencer will return to the boxing ring on Thursday, but admitted it was a hard fight to convince his wife about his latest charity bout.

The 46-year-old will face ex-New Zealand rugby league star Paul Whatuira, 40, over three rounds in Auckland in a 'Fight for Life' charity event.

"This one was always going to be hard getting it across the line with my wife," Spencer told news site Stuff.co.nz.

"This is the last thing she thinks I should be doing.

"She thinks I'm bloody mad and I'm a bloody idiot, but I managed to convince her that I'll be fine and it is for a great cause, after all."

Spencer will be back in the ring after previous charity bouts against ex-league players Awen Guttenbeil, Jarrod McCracken and most recently Monty Betham, his only defeat, in 2014.

Spencer retired from rugby in 2010 having made 44 appearances and scoring 383 points for New Zealand.

He has just returned from the USA after a stint as assistant coach to Major League Rugby side New Orleans Gold.

"I've only been back in New Zealand for four weeks," Spencer told the New Zealand Herald.

"It's about learning to box again rather than conditioning.

"I've put on weight -- I'm normally around 84kg, but I've put on six kilos in three weeks, to get a bit more power behind my punches."

Like many fellow New Zealanders, Spencer was dismayed to see the All Blacks lose the home series to Ireland after a 32-22 defeat in last Saturday's third Test in Wellington.

"They've become a bit predictable on attack," Spencer said of the All Blacks.

"With the players we've got, that should never happen.

"Whereas the northern teams used to be a few steps behind us, they are a step ahead now I think.

"Ireland have good variety to their game and play an exciting brand -– I enjoy watching them."

© 2022 AFP