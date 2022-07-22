Climate protesters interrupt Tour de France cycle race for a second time

Tour de France

An unscheduled stop for riders in the Tour de France cycle race as protestors block the route.

Protesters held up the Tour de France on Friday during its 19th stage from the Pyrenées to Cahors. The race had been underway for around 30 minutes when a leading group of five riders encountered a protest blocking the route.

Advertising Read more

Organisers decided to stop the race, halting the main peloton when it was a couple of kilometres behind.

The protesters were swiftly cleared from the road and the stage was able to continue, with the five leaders being allowed to set off one minute and 20 seconds before the main group.

French environmental campaigners had already briefly halted the race in the Alps on stage 10 in a protest that went viral.

Eco activists drove to the Tour de France to protest bicyclists. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Pum95pcps3 — CrashPatriot- Constitutional Peasant (@crashpatriot1) July 12, 2022

The same woman who had interrupted the French Open tennis tournament in June chained herself by the neck to another protester with the group's name written at neck level. On her white T-shirt was a slogan: "We have 989 days left."

A climate activist attached herself to the net during the men's semi-final singles match at the recent Paris Open tennis competition. AFP - THOMAS SAMSON

Another protest on stage 15 may have caused the crash that saw Jumbo's Steven Kruijswijk pull out injured.

(With AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe