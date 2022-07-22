Zambia beat Nigeria to claim third place at Cup of Nations

Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2022

Zambia edged past Nigeria 1-0 to take the bronze medal at the 2022 women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Bruce Mwepa's side, who lost to South Africa in the semi-final, got a freakish winner in the first-half.

Martha Tembo surged down the left past Michelle Alozie and fired in a low cross which Nigeria's defenders failed to clear.

Evarine Katongo picked up the ball 25 metres out and let fly. The shot had Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie beaten but it hit the post, slapped into her chest and into the net.

Gift Monday had a good chance to level early in the second half but she prodded just to the left of Hazel Nali's goal.

Monday also squandered another chance midway through the second-half. With only Nali to beat but she dragged her shot wide of the far post.

Zambia should have punished Monday's profligacy soon after.

Margaret Belemu sent in a wonderful cross from the right but Grace Chanda put her header woefully wide.

Nigeria pushed for an equaliser but to no avail. Zambia held on to register their best result at the Cup of Nations in only their thitrd appearance while Nigeria - winners of the past three editions - return home with their worst showing since 2012.

On Saturday night at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium in Rabat, hosts Morocco take on South Africa in the final.

