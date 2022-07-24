Stunned Stano of Italy wins world 35km race walk

Eugene (United States) (AFP) – Italian Massimo Stano won the men's 35km race walk gold at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene on Sunday.

Stano, who won the Olympic 20km walk in Tokyo last year, timed 2hr 23min 14sec, edging by 1sec Japan's Masatora Kawano, who took silver.

Sweden's Perseus Karlstrom, winner of the 35km title at the World Race Walking Championships in Muscat in March, claimed bronze in 2:23.44, just as he did in the 20km race walk.

"I can't believe it, even if I did win the Olympic gold" said Stano.

"In theory, it would be easy to understand what happened today, but it is not.

"I am happy to win gold in a different distance and show that I can compete in other distances."

Stano added: "You would think being Olympic champion, you could take this win as granted. But it is not.

"I am happy to win gold for the national team on the last day of the championships, as many expected. I am happy to meet the expectations."

