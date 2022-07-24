Wiebes outsprints Vos to win first stage of women's Tour de France

Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes (R) crosses the finish line on the Champs-Elysees

Paris (AFP) – Lorena Wiebes outsprinted fellow Dutchwoman Marianne Vos to win the first stage of the women's Tour de France in Paris on Sunday and pull on the leader's yellow jersey.

Team DSM rider Wiebes accelerated past Vos of Jumbo-Visma on the Champs-Elysees, with Belgian Lotte Kopecky third after the 81.6km run around Paris starting at the Eiffel Tower.

"The team did an amazing job," said Wiebes. "It was a really chaotic and long sprint."

Three-time world champion Vos had attacked early to try to win.

But Wiebes was well placed on the final bend to take victory.

"It was really close but luckily I could accelerate one more time and overtake Marianne on the finish line," added Wiebes.

"I was quite relaxed before the start. We did everything as normal, we saw it as a normal race but of course I was quite nervous towards the end."

At 23, the DSM sprinter claimed the 52nd success of her career and the 16th of the season.

Monday's second stage of eight heads east, covering 136.4km between Meaux and Provins.

