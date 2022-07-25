Vingegaard's rivals already plotting 2023 Tour de France revenge

TOUR DE FRANCE

And the winner is . . . Jonas Vingegaard.

As the dust settles on the 2022 Tour de France, in which champion Jonas Vingegaard's Dutch team Jumbo-Visma delivered a collective masterpiece, their defeated rivals are already plotting revenge in the 2023 edition of the cycle race.

Jonas Vingegaard led the Tour into Paris on Sunday. His teammate Wout van Aert was wearing the top sprinter's green jersey. It has been a brilliant three weeks for a very powerful team.

Van Aert came second on each of the first three stages before eventually notching up the first of his own three stage wins.

Vingegaard, runner-up in 2021, chased two-time defending champion and early leader Tadej Pogacar over the first 11 stages before taking the lead in dramatic style in the Alps.

Pogacar, after his last chance had vanished in Saturday's 20th-stage time-trial, says he is already looking at next year.

"It's going to be an interesting couple of years. I like a challenge, and Jonas is just that," said the 23-year-old.

"We made a few mistakes and racing comes down to small details so I'm really motivated.

"I can't wait for the next race and the next Tour de France.

New blood, old heads

Pogacar's UAE Team Emirates are interested in signing Colombian veteran Nairo Quintana, after realising their young leader can struggle on high altitude climbs.

That was evident on stage 11 when the Tour climbed to 2,600m and Vingegaard seized the leader's yellow jersey.

The next Tour de France starts with three stages in Bilbao in the Basque region of Spain, beginning with a long individual time-trial and two stages over rolling terrain.

The organisers will reveal the rest of the route on 27 October.

