Bairstow and Moeen power England to 234-6 in 1st South Africa T20

Fine innings - England's Jonny Bairstow salutes the crowd after making 90 in the 1st T20 against South Africa at Bristol

Bristol (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Jonny Bairstow's excellent season continued as he cashed in on several dropped chances to make 90 out of England's commanding 234-6 against South Africa in the first Twenty20 international on Wednesday.

Advertising Read more

Moeen Ali struck England's quickest T20 fifty, off just 16 balls, with Dawid Malan making a useful 43.

There were 20 sixes in all as England posted their second highest total at this level -- behind their 241-3 against New Zealand at Napier in 2019 -- and largest at home.

But amid the blizzard of boundaries, Proteas quick Lungi Ngidi took an excellent 5-39, his career best T20 international figures.

Bairstow, making his first short-form appearance for eight months, was missed on 12, 57 and 72, with Heinrich Klaasen, Rilee Rossouw and Reeza Hendricks fumbling catches in the deep.

He was also missed again as Klaasen let a tough chance through his hands at deep square leg.

Kagiso Rabada returned to lead the attack after being rested from the recent one-day series against England.

All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo returned to action following a concussion.

South Africa T20 captain David Miller won the toss and elected to field, only for England to score 13 off spinner Keshav Maharaj's first over.

England captain Jos Buttler made 22 off just seven balls only to hole out off Ngidi to long-on.

Fellow opener Jason Roy's miserable season continued when he was out for eight off 15 deliveries as Ngidi deceived him with a slower ball he miscued into the offside.

Bairstow had a lucky break on 12 when Klaasen misjudged a chance off Tabraiz Shamsi, losing sight of the ball as it cleared him for six.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Shamsi conceded 19 runs in the 10th over, with both Malan and Bairstow hitting him for six, to leave England 98-2 at the halfway point of their innings.

Malan later launched Phehlukwayo for a huge six over midwicket and followed up with a fine shot to the extra-cover boundary. But the paceman had him caught behind next ball.

The wheels came off for South Africa during a 17th over where Phehlukwayo conceded 33 runs.

Bairstow hit the first two balls for six, watched two wides go by, was dropped off the third legal delivery before left-handed batsman Moeen hit three more sixes to the delight of the crowd.

But no sooner had Moeen made fifty, he was caught behind off Ngidi to end a fourth-wicket partnership of 106 in 37 balls.

Bairstow was 10 runs shy of three figures with two balls of the innings remaining when he skyed Ngidi into the legside only for Rossouw to hold the catch on this occasion.

The Yorkshireman faced 53 balls, including three fours and eight sixes.

© 2022 AFP