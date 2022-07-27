PSG star Neymar faces fraud case trial over move from Santos to Barcelona

Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil striker Neymar moved from Santos to Barcelona in 2013 before his world record 222 million transfer to PSG in 2017.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar is due to face trial in October over alleged irregularities in his transfer to Barcelona from the Brazilian club Santos.

The 30-year-old Brazil international and the former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu will be tried for alleged corruption and fraud related to the move from Santos to the Spanish giants in in 2013.

The trial will take place between 17 and 31 October just a month before Brazil kick off their 2022 World Cup campaign against Serbia.

This after four years in Barcelona during which he won eight trophies including two Spanish titles and the 2015 Champions League.

He moved to PSG for a record fee of 222 million euros in 2017 but although there have been four Ligue 1 crowns, he has not helped the French outfit to their first Champions League triumph.

According to Spanish media, the trial is the result of a complaint filed seven years ago by DIS - a Brazilian company which focuses on the football market.

They owned 40 per cent of Neymar's "federative rights" while he was at Santos.

DIS claim they were deceived by Neymar, his relatives and Barcelona and want compensation of more than 120 million euros.

