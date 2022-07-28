Wiebes takes stage five of women's Tour de France as Vos remains in charge

Women's Tour de France

Netherland's Lorena Wiebes claimed the fifth stage of the women's Tour de France between Bar-le Duc and Saint-Die-des-Vosges in eastern France.

Lorena Wiebes claimed stage five of the women's Tour de France on Thursday.

Advertising Read more

The 23-year-old Dutchwoman sprinted clear of Elisa Balsamo and overall leader Marianne Vos towards the end of the 176.5km course between Bar-Le-Duc and Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.

Despite her second stage victory, she remains well off Vos's pace with the finish on Sunday in La Super Planche des Belles Filles.

💛@marianne_vos after 5 stages :

1⃣x 🏆

2⃣x 🥈

1⃣x 🥉

1⃣x 5️⃣th



...And the Yellow Jersey on her shoulders since stage 2. 💛#TDFF #WatchTheFemmes https://t.co/YznIgGzL1T — Le Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift (@LeTourFemmes) July 28, 2022

Vos's third place on the stage gave her a four second time bonus allowing her to eke out her lead to 20 seconds over Silvia Persico and Katarzyna Niewiadoma.

Friday's sixth stage takes in a 129km run between Saint-Dié-des Voges and Rosheim.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe