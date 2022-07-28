Wiebes takes stage five of women's Tour de France as Vos remains in charge
Lorena Wiebes claimed stage five of the women's Tour de France on Thursday.
The 23-year-old Dutchwoman sprinted clear of Elisa Balsamo and overall leader Marianne Vos towards the end of the 176.5km course between Bar-Le-Duc and Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.
Despite her second stage victory, she remains well off Vos's pace with the finish on Sunday in La Super Planche des Belles Filles.
💛@marianne_vos after 5 stages :— Le Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift (@LeTourFemmes) July 28, 2022
1⃣x 🏆
2⃣x 🥈
1⃣x 🥉
1⃣x 5️⃣th
...And the Yellow Jersey on her shoulders since stage 2. 💛#TDFF #WatchTheFemmes https://t.co/YznIgGzL1T
Vos's third place on the stage gave her a four second time bonus allowing her to eke out her lead to 20 seconds over Silvia Persico and Katarzyna Niewiadoma.
Friday's sixth stage takes in a 129km run between Saint-Dié-des Voges and Rosheim.
