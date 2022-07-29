Ukraine's Kateryna Monzul to referee Euro 2022 final

In charge - Kateryna Monzul of Ukraine will referee the Women's Euro 2022 final between England and Germany at Wembley

London (AFP) – Kateryna Monzul will referee the Women's Euro 2022 final between England and Germany at Wembley on Sunday, European football governing UEFA has announced.

The 41-year-old Ukrainian is the first referee from her country to take charge of a Women's Euro final.

An experienced official, Monzul was also the first women to referee an England men's game when she oversaw their World Cup qualifier against Andorra in October 2021.

Prior to that, she had already made history as the first female referee for matches in the Ukraine men's Premier League in 2016.

Monzul has also officiated at three Women's World Cups including being the referee for the 2015 final when the United States beat Japan 5-2, as well as men's matches in the Europa League and Europa Conference League and the Nations League.

