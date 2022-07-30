Bautista Agut ends Misolic run to claim 11th title

Kitzbühel (Austria) (AFP) – Roberto Bautista Agut claimed his 11th career title on Saturday when he ended the dream run of Austrian world number 205 Filip Misolic in the Kitzbuehel clay-court final.

The 34-year Bautista Agut triumphed 6-2, 6-2 against Misolic who was making his main tour debut.

Earlier Saturday, the Austrian had needed two and a half hours to defeat Yannick Hanfmann in a semi-final held over from Friday due to rain.

"I enjoyed the final, I think I managed the pressure very well," said world number 20 Bautista Agut after his second title of 2022.

"I knew I was a little bit the favourite today, but he had so many good wins this tournament and I knew it was going to be difficult. I played a very good match."

