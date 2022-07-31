England and South Africa ring changes for T20 decider

Southampton (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Both England and South Africa made changes to their teams for the third and deciding Twenty20 international at Southampton on Sunday.

England recalled left-arm quick David Willey, set to be involved early on at the Ageas Bowl after captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field in overcast conditions.

Willey replaced Richard Gleeson in the only change to England's XI after South Africa levelled the three-match series at 1-1 with a convincing 58-run win in Cardiff.

The Proteas made two changes, with Aiden Markram replacing fellow batsman Heinrich Klaasen and Anrich Nortje taking over from fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who was said to have a 'niggling' injury.

Teams

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Reece Topley

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wkt), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller (capt), Andile Phehlukwayo, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Martin Saggers (ENG)

TV umpire: Mike Burns (ENG)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

© 2022 AFP