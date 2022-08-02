Proud eyes Commonwealth swim sprint double as Peaty targets redemption

Ben Proud is aiming for a golden double at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

Birmingham (United Kingdom) (AFP) – World champion Ben Proud powered into the semi-finals of the men's 50m freestyle at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday as breaststroke star Adam Peaty prepared for a shot at redemption.

England's Proud, who won the world title in Budapest in June, was third-quickest in the heats, behind compatriot Lewis Burras, who touched in 22.09sec, and Australia's Tom Nowakowski.

"This is what the whole thing's about," said the 27-year-old, who is aiming for a third straight 50m freestyle Commonwealth title.

"In the butterfly (he won gold on Saturday) it was about reclaiming my title after a few years.

"The freestyle has been with me the whole time. I work a lot harder for it, I put in work every single day.

"This is something I am going to do to prove that I have consistently been at the top for eight years."

Canadian world champion Kylie Masse topped the charts in the women's 50m backstroke heats in a time of 27.57, with Australia's Bronte Job and Kaylee McKeown also in the mix.

England's Luke Greenbank (1min 56.33sec) was quickest in qualifying for the final of the men's 200m backstroke, ahead of compatriot Brodie Williams.

Australian teenager Elizabeth Dekkers was fastest in the women's 200m butterfly heats, timing 2:07.62, while compatriot Sam Short dominated the men's 1500m freestyle heats, touching in 15:02.66.

Ten gold medals are on offer on Tuesday evening on the penultimate night of action at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, including medals in para swimming.

England's Peaty, the world record holder in the 50m breaststroke, is desperate to avenge his "devastating" loss in the 100m event.

But the 27-year-old, who missed the recent world championships with a foot fracture, will face a stiff challenge, with Australia's Sam Williamson the quickest in qualifying.

Australia lead the way in the Commonwealth pool with 16 golds out of a possible 33.

