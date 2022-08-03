Hendricks leads South Africa to 211-5 in 1st Ireland T20

South Africa's Reeza Hendricks on his way to 74 in the 1st T20 against Ireland at Bristol

Bristol (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Reeza Hendricks hit his fourth successive Twenty20 fifty as South Africa posted a commanding total of 211-5 in their series opener against Ireland in Bristol on Wednesday.

Hendricks, who hit three half-centuries in the Proteas' recent 2-1 series win over England, top-scored with 74 and shared a third-wicket partnership of 112 with Aiden Markram (56).

Opening batsman Hendricks's latest fifty came off 32 balls, including seven fours and a six, while Markram got to the landmark in 25 balls including six boundaries.

The pair fell to consecutive deliveries, with leg-spinner Gareth Delany, having Markram caught at deep square leg before Hendricks holed out to point.

But Tristan Stubbs -- 24 off 11 balls -- and Dwaine Pretorius -- 21 off seven -- ensured the runs kept coming at the end.

South Africa suffered a setback before the match started, with captain David Miller ruled out by a back spasm. Keshav Maharaj took over the captaincy, with Miller's fellow batsman Heinrich Klaasen taking his place in the XI.

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada had already been sidelined from both matches in this series with an ankle injury.

