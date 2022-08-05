British rider Hayter claims Tour of Poland title

Kraków (Poland) (AFP) – Britain's Ethan Hayter won the Tour of Poland on Friday after the seventh and final stage which was claimed by Arnaud Demare of France.

Hayter, 23, and riding for Ineos Grenadiers, had taken the leader's yellow jersey on Thursday's penultimate stage.

For Demare, of Groupama-FDJ, it was a fifth stage win this season, a record which includes three at the Giro d'Italia.

On Friday, he won a sprint finish into Krakow ahead of Dutchman Olav Kooij and Phil Bauhaus of Germany.

Hayter, a two-time national time-trial champion, finished safely tucked inside the peloton to claim overall victory by 11 seconds over Thymen Arensman of the Netherlands.

Spain's Pello Bilbao was third in the standings, 18 seconds behind the Briton.

