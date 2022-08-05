Miller and Klaasen take South Africa to 182-6 in 2nd Ireland T20

Quickfire innings - South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen hits a boundary on his way to 39 against Ireland in the 2nd T20 at Bristol

Bristol (United Kingdom) (AFP) – South Africa captain David Miller marked his return to international duty with an unbeaten 32 and a rapid stand of 71 with Heinrich Klaasen as the Proteas posted 182-6 in the second Twenty20 against Ireland at Bristol on Friday.

Miller missed South Africa's 21-run win in the first of this two-match series at the same ground on Wednesday with back spasms.

But recalled at the expense of rising star Tristan Stubbs, the experienced left-hander hit three sixes in a 20-ball stay after tight Ireland bowling had initially left South Africa struggling for runs.

Klaasen's 39 took just 16 balls and his partnership with Miller a mere 33 after opener Reeza Hendricks had just fallen short of a fifth successive T20 international fifty when out for 42.

Leg-spinner Gareth Delany was the pick of the Ireland attack with 2-24 from his four overs, including the wickets of Hendricks and Aiden Markram, who hit a four, and two huge sixes off successive deliveries from off-spinner Andy McBrine.

Left-hander Miller too cleared the ropes on several occasions, notably with a superb six over extra-cover off paceman Mark Adair.

But with South Africa, who on Wednesday became the first side to score 190 or more in four successive Twenty20 internationals, threatening a total in excess of 200, Ireland pulled things back late on despite a rapid 17 off seven balls from Dwaine Pretorius.

Ireland are bidding to end a run of seven consecutive T20 defeats

