Wallabies captain Hooper pulls out of Pumas Test for 'mindset' reasons

Australian captain Michael Hooper (L) has cited personal reasons in pulling out of a Rugby Championship Test against Argentina

Mendoza (Argentina) (AFP) – Australia captain Michael Hooper has cited personal reasons for withdrawing from Saturday's Rugby Championship Test against Argentina, believing he doesn't have the right "mindset" to lead his country.

The 121-Test flanker will fly home from Mendoza after revealing in a statement on Friday he doesn't feel mentally ready to fulfil the responsibility of playing for his country, let alone holding the captaincy.

Prop James Slipper, a fellow-Test centurion, will lead the Wallabies while Fraser McReight will replace Hooper at openside flanker.

The Rugby Australia statement said Hooper had addressed his teammates and told them he had the "utmost confidence" they could win the Test against the Pumas without him.

"While this decision did not come easily, I know it is the right one for me and the team at this point in time," the 30-year-old said.

"My whole career I’ve looked to put the team first, and I don’t feel I am able to fulfil my responsibilities at the moment in my current mindset."

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said Hooper's decision, which came late in the team's week-long preparation, was courageous.

"Michael’s one of the most professional and impressive men I’ve coached. I know this has been a difficult decision for him," Rennie said in the statement.

"He’s shown true courage by acknowledging where he is at and acting on it.

"We will support him in any way we can, and I know the team will be focused on getting the job done tomorrow."

Australia face Argentina again next week in San Juan before a week's break, followed by two Rugby Championship Tests at home against South Africa.

Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos said Hooper's health takes priority and no pressure would be placed on him to return to action.

"Michael is an incredible leader. It takes a brave man to identify where he's at and come forward whilst having the best interests of the team at heart," Marinos said.

"His wellbeing is and remains the highest priority right now where Rugby Australia and the Australian Rugby community will do everything to support him and his family."

Hooper has built his reputation on durability, having become the fastest player in Test history to reach 100 caps, despite playing in a physically demanding position.

He has missed remarkably few matches, a trademark also of his Super Rugby career at both the ACT Brumbies and New South Wales Waratahs.

Hooper added to his schedule by playing a short club stint in Japan late last year.

Slipper, 33, has been captain of the Wallabies once before in his 112-Test career, when they beat the United States in Chicago in 2015.

