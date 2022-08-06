Duplantis clears 6.10m to win Diamond League meet in Poland

Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis won his first world title in Eugene, Oregon in July

Chorzów (Poland) (AFP) – Newly-crowned world champion Mondo Duplantis cleared 6.10 metres to ease to victory in the Diamond League meet in Silesia on Saturday.

The Swedish star, who holds the world record with 6.21m, pulled out the winning jump on his third attempt in the ninth round of the 13-event series.

The 22-year-old beat Norwegian Sondre Guttormsen and Filipino Ernest John Obiena, who both cleared 5.73m in southern Poland.

Duplantis also broke the meet record of 5.91m held by former Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie since 2017. The 35-year-old French pole vaulter was present at the meet but failed to clear any bar.

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Duplantis is already guaranteed of winning his second Diamond League trophy after winning meets in Doha, Eugene, Oslo and Rome.

The Chorzow stage did not count towards the final classification.

Duplantis won his first outdoor world title in Eugene at the end of July, his fifth international senior title since 2018.

© 2022 AFP