Espargaro to qualify in spite of heavy fall at Silverstone

Aprilia's Spanish rider Aleix Espargaro takes part in the third MotoGP free practice session at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone

Silverstone (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Spanish rider Aleix Espargaro, who is second in the MotoGP title race, will take part in qualifying for the British GP in spite of suffering a heavy fall during practice on Saturday.

The 33-year-old, who had just set the fastest time in the third practice session, flew off his Aprilia motorcycle while entering a fast corner on the Silverstone circuit.

Medics rushed to his aid, moving him on to a stretcher. But in spite of being visibly stunned by the impact, Espargaro was able to walk to the medical centre, albeit with support on either side.

The Catalan limped out of his meeting with the doctor but was declared fit to compete in qualifying where he will be aiming for pole position.

The Aprilia mechanics, meanwhile, were busy in the garage making repairs to Espargaro's bike.

Going into this 12th round out of 20, Espargaro sits 21 points behind Yamaha's world championship leader Fabio Quartararo.

Earlier Espargaro clocked the fastest time after the third free practice session, erasing the time set by world championship leader Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha on Friday, relegating the Frenchman to sixth place.

The Spaniard led three Ducati riders with compatriot Jorge Martin just 0.028sec slower over the 5.9 km circuit.

Australian Jack Miller and Frenchman Johann Zarco followed less than a tenth of a second behind Espargaro.

Zarco could have done even better, but he crashed on a very fast lap.

Quartararo was 0.365sec off the pace but ensured the essential of a top 10 finish with sixth best.

Top times after three rounds of free practice:

1. Aleix Espargaro (ESP/Aprilia) 1min 58.254sec, 2. Jorge Martin (ESP/Ducati-Pramac) at 0.028sec, 3. Jack Miller (AUS/Ducati) 0.078, 4. Johann Zarco (FRA/Ducati-Pramac) 0.090, 5. Maverick Vinales (ESP/Aprilia) 0.321, 6. Fabio Quartararo (FRA/Yamaha) 0.365, 7. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA/Ducati) 0.371, 8. Joan Mir (ESP/Suzuki) 0.403, 9. Luca Marini (ITA/Ducati-VR46) 0.409, 10. Alex Rins (ESP/Suzuki) 0.475

© 2022 AFP