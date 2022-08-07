Australia pick Covid-positive McGrath for Commonwealth Games cricket final

Australia's Tahlia McGrath in action at the Commonwealth Games

Birmingham (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Australian cricket chiefs confirmed that Tahlia McGrath had been given the green light to play in Sunday's Commonwealth Games final despite testing positive for the coronavirus.

The all-rounder was named in the team to play India at Edgbaston, with Australia choosing to bat first in the Twenty20 match.

The decision is at odds with previous protocols observed both in the game and across sport, with players generally expected to observe a quarantine period after testing positive.

"Cricket Australia (CA) can confirm that cricketer Tahlia McGrath has returned a positive test for Covid-19," said a statement from Cricket Australia.

The decision to allow the 26-year-old to play was made after consultations with clinical staff.

"McGrath presented to team management with mild symptoms on Sunday and subsequently returned the positive test," the statement said.

"She was named in the starting XI at the toss and the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved her participation in the final."

Cricket Australia said medical staff had implemented a "range of comprehensive protocols" to minimise the risk of transmission to other players and officials.

McGrath, batting at number four, was dismissed for just two, caught by Radha Yadav off the bowling of Deepti Sharma.

Women's cricket is featuring for the first time in Commonwealth Games history in Birmingham.

