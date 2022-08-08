Halep sprints to quick Toronto triumph

Romania's Simona Halep beat Donna Vekic to reach the second round of the WTA Toronto Masters

Toronto (Canada) (AFP) – Simona Halep swept the opening seven games on her way to a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Donna Vekic on Monday to reach the second round of the WTA Toronto Masters.

Romania's former number one and two-time Canadian champion lost no time in collecting her triumph over the number 82 qualifier in 62 minutes on a day where rain threatened.

Halep, ranked 15th, handed Vekic a 10th defeat in her last 11 matches against a top-20 opponent. The Croat last defeated a member of the ranking elite at the Olympics last summer when she put out No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka.

Halep added a 33rd match victory to her 2022 total as she advanced at one of the five WTA events she has won twice (2016, 2018).

The 15th seed leads the WTA with the most career wins at 1000-level tournaments on 180, ahead of Victoria Azarenka and now-retired Caroline Wozniacki on 177.

