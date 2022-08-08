Red-carded Springbok Arendse banned for four matches

South Africa wing Kurt-Lee Arendse is removed from the field after being injured during a Rugby Championship match against New Zealand in Mbombela on August 6, 2022.

Johannesburg (AFP) – South Africa wing Kurt-Lee Arendse was suspended on Monday for four matches after committing a dangerous foul in a Rugby Championship victory over New Zealand at the weekend, the organisers said.

Arendse, who scored the first try in the Springboks' 26-10 win in Mbombela, fouled All Blacks fly-half Beauden Barrett when he jumped to catch a kick in the 75th minute, leading to both players being injured and forced to retire.

Australian referee Angus Gardner almost immediately red-carded Arendse before he was stretchered off the field while Barrett was able to walk to the touchline.

Barrett injured his neck in the incident and faces a fitness test before New Zealand coach Ian Foster names his team on Thursday for a second match against South Africa in Johannesburg on Saturday.

"Taking into account mitigating factors, including the clean judicial record of the player and his acceptance of guilt, the foul play review committee reduced the suspension to four weeks (matches).

"The player is therefore suspended for four weeks (matches), up to and including 17 September, 2022," said a statement, adding that the Springbok could have faced a ban of up to eight weeks (matches).

Arendse is ruled out of the second New Zealand Test, two in Australia and one in Argentina, before being available for the return match against the Pumas in Durban on September 24.

Slightly-built Arendse, 26, won his first cap against Wales last month and faced the All Blacks because of an injury to star winger Cheslin Kolbe.

