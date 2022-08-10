Afif hits unbeaten 85 as Bangladesh post 256-9 in Zimbabwe ODI

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza (L) fields off his bowling watched by Afif Hossain (R) who top-scored for Bangladesh with 85 not out

Harare (AFP) – Middle-order batter Afif Hossain top scored with an unbeaten 85 for Bangladesh in a dead-rubber third one-day international against series winners Zimbabwe in Harare on Wednesday.

The tourists, who also lost the preceding Twenty20 series, made 256-9 in 50 overs after being put in to bat by star run-getter Sikandar Raza, standing in as captain for the injured Regis Chakabva.

Hossain faced 81 balls and struck two sixes and six fours as seventh-ranked Bangladesh -- eight places above Zimbabwe -- sought to regain some pride at the end of the six-match visit to southern Africa.

Opener Anamul Haque was the other visiting batsman to post a half-century, scoring 76 before edging a Luke Jongwe delivery outside off stump to debutant wicketkeeper Clive Madande.

Like Afif, Anamul scored quicker than a run a ball in his innings, which included four sixes and six fours at Harare Sports Club.

A cautious 39 from Mahmudullah Riyad was the other significant Bangladeshi knock as they reached their lowest total in the series having scored 303 runs in the first ODI and 290 in the second.

Jongwe and Brad Evans took two wickets each for Zimbabwe, who have won nine of 10 ODI and T20 matches since former captain Dave Houghton began a second stint as coach in June.

