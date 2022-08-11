Razzetti claims European 400m medley gold
Issued on: Modified:
Rome (AFP) – Alberto Razzetti won the men's 400m medley as the hosts claimed two medals on Thursday in the opening final of the European swimming championships in Rome.
Advertising
In the absence of world champion Leon Marchand, the 23-year-old Razzetti won in 4 min 10.60 sec, more than six seconds outside the European record set by French swimmer Marchand in winning the world title in June.
Razzetti beat Hungarian David Verraszto (4:12.58) and another Italian, Pier Andrea Matteazzi (4:13.29).
© 2022 AFP