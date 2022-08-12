France striker Benzema in line for Uefa player of the year award

Uefa awards

France international Karim Benzema was among three nominees for Uefa's player of the year award for his goal-scoring feats which helped Real Madrid to the Spanish title as well as the Champions League and the Super Cup.

Two days after becoming the second highest goalscorer in Real Madrid's history, France international Karim Benzema was on Friday listed as one of the three contenders for the player of the year award organised by European football's governing body Uefa.

Benzema, 34, his Madrid teammate Thibaut Courtois and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne were selected from a list of 15 by a jury made up of journalists and representatives of clubs playing in European competitions.

Robert Lewandowski, who moved from the German champions Bayern Munich to Barcelona during the summer, was fourth.

Benzema scored his 324th goal for Madrid on Wednesday night during their 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt to claim a record-equalling fifth Uefa Super Cup which pits the winners of the Champions League against the Europa League victors.

During their run to a record-extending 14th Champions League crown, Benzema was anointed player of the tournament for his 15 goals in the campaign including three in Real's semi-final victory over Manchester City.

Success

Courtois, 30, was spectacular as Madrid edged Liverpool 1-0 in the final in May at the Stade de France just outside Paris and was named player of the match.

De Bruyne, 31, made the shortlist for the third straight year after inspiring Manchester City to the Premier League title in England.

Uefa on Friday also announced the three nominees for coach of the year.

Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti will be the favourite to scoop the prize ahead of Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp.

As well as steering Madrid to glory in the Champions League and the Super Cup, 63-year-old Ancelotti oversaw their run to a record-extending 35th La Liga title - a feat that made him the first coach to lead teams to domestic crowns in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

The awards will be presented on 25 August during the draw for the group stages of the 2022/23 Champions League.

