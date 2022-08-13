'Emotional' Werner scores for Leipzig on Bundesliga return

Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner opened the scoring for Leipzig but they were held to a 2-2 draw by Cologne

Berlin (AFP) – Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner found the back of the net on an emotional return to Leipzig but it was not enough to secure their first win of the season as Cologne snatched a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Leipzig played the majority of the game with 10 men, after Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai received a straight red card for an elbow to the throat of Cologne's Florian Kainz just before half time.

Werner left Leipzig for London in 2020 before returning earlier this week in a £25 million ($30.2 million, 29.5 million euros) deal.

Leipzig's record goal-scorer put his side ahead in the 36th minute, when goalkeeper Marvin Schwaebe let Werner's long-distance strike dip under his body and trickle across the line.

Cologne equalised just four minutes later however, when striker Florian Dietz dinked in from close range to chalk up his first ever Bundesliga goal.

French forward Christopher Nkunku gave the home side the lead in the 56th minute, but Cologne were able to equalise with 20 minutes to go through a clumsy own goal from Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol.

After the game, Werner - who was subbed off to warm applause in the 68th minute - said he was "very emotional" to return.

"It was something special for me, to return after two years."

"Leipzig is always a part of me. I grew up here and I got my first Germany call up here".

The 26-year-old, however, was less enamoured of the result which means Leipzig have drawn their opening two matches.

"When you see how we've lost points this season, it's really bitter.

"Considering we were playing with a man down for so long, 2-2 is acceptable, but for our aims (this season), it's far from satisfactory," he said.

In Saturday's late game, Schalke secured a last-minute 2-2 draw with Borussia Moenchengladbach when Marius Buelter converted a penalty in injury time.

Schalke opened the scoring in the 29th minute thanks to a stunning solo goal from Rodrigo Zalazar, who dribbled the ball from halfway before scoring via a long-range strike from the edge of the penalty box.

Jonas Hofmann - fresh off a midweek contract extension - skidded the ball over the line in the 27th minute, before France's Marcus Thuram put Gladbach in front just six minutes later.

Gladbach winger Patrick Herrmann was adjudged to have handballed in the penalty area in injury time, giving Buelter the chance to convert from the spot.

Schalke striker Simon Terodde summed up his side's emotional full-time celebrations.

"The people here - they've missed us," he said.

"It's beautiful that we could give them a point in the 93rd minute."

Burke scores for Bremen

Werder Bremen snatched a late point at home against Stuttgart through a 95th minute goal from Scottish winger Oliver Burke.

Bremen's two-pronged attack of Niclas Fuellkrug and Marvin Ducksch again combined, putting the home side in the fourth minute.

Stuttgart equalised in the 38th minute through Wataru Endo and took the lead with just over ten to play through Silas Katompa Mvumpa, before Burke won a point for Bremen late.

Augsburg won 2-1 away at Bayer Leverkusen thanks to an 82nd minute goal from Andre Hahn, deepening the winless Leverkusen's woes after their early German Cup exit.

In the German capital, under pressure Hertha Berlin drew 1-1 with Eintracht Frankfurt. Frankfurt had a late penalty overturned on VAR and Hertha held on to pick up their first point of the season.

In Sinsheim, Hoffenheim came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against an impressive Bochum, thanks to goals from former Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak, Christoph Baumgartner and an 88th minute header from Munas Dabbur.

On Friday, Dortmund scored three goals in the last 15 minutes away at Freiburg to win 3-1.

On Sunday, Wolfsburg travel to Bayern Munich while Mainz are at home to Union Berlin.

