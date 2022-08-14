Britain's Raducanu eager to face legendary Serena in Cincy

Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu of Britain is excited for her opening-round match against 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in a key US Open tuneup at Cincinnati

Cincinnati (AFP) – Emma Raducanu feels her excitement building for a first-round meeting with Serena Williams in the opening round of the WTA Cincinnati Masters.

Advertising Read more

The 19-year-old Briton, who won the US Open last summer as a qualifier, makes her debut on Monday at the WTA and ATP hardcourt event, played a fortnight before the start of the US Open.

Williams has indicated she will leave the sport sometime after the US Open, wrapping up a two-decade career filled with highlights, including 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

The 40-year-old American was already ranked number one when Raducanu was born in November 2002.

"For our careers to have crossed like this.. I'm fortunate to be able to play her," Raducanu said on Sunday. "Whatever happens, it'll be an incredible experience that I'll surely remember for the rest of my life."

Raducanu is keen to get back on her feet after last week's first-round loss in Toronto to Camila Giorgi.

"After losing, I got straight back out on court," Raducanu said on Sunday. "I didn't take any time to reflect or mourn."

Raducanu is thrilled to play Williams in what will be a meeting of champions from the incoming and outgoing women's tennis generations.

"It will be an exciting match," Raducanu said. "I'm looking forward to it. It will be an amazing opportunity to play the best tennis player of all time.

"This will probably be my last opportunity."

© 2022 AFP